Football side discover island games opponents

Shetland’s men’s football team have discovered their three group stage opponents for July’s Natwest Island Games in Guernsey.

The blues will face Isle of Man, Falklands and Ynys Môn across the seven-day event.

The winners of the four groups will then play in the semi-finals, before the final is held on Friday, 14th July.

Shetland faced both Ynys Môn and Isle of Man in 2019, at an inter-island games football tournament held in Ynys Môn – in place of the Gibraltar island games, where football was not an event.

They were narrow 2-1 losers to Ynys Môn – who were the hosts – before losing 5-0 against Isle of Man.

Shetland beat Falklands 4-0 on their way to island games gold in 2005.

The Shetland Football Association greeted the news by calling it “a decent draw”.

They come into the games on the back of last summer’s record-breaking 8-0 inter-county victory over Orkney.