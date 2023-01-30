News

Most schools to be closed next Monday

Shetland Times January 30, 2023 0
Most schools to be closed next Monday

Most schools – including all secondary schools – will be closed on Monday due to a teachers’ strike.

Members of unions Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and the Association of Head Teachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) voted in favour of industrial action on Monday, 6th February.

That will mean all secondary schools, and most primary schools, will be closed for the day.

Cullivoe, Skeld and Fair Isle primary schools will remain open for the day.

A full list of early learning settings which will be closed is available here.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

Schools shut again
News

Schools shut again

All schools in Shetland are closed again today (Tuesday) due to forecasts of continued snowfall. Both Lerwick and Scalloway UHI Shetland campuses are also closed…

January 17, 2023 | 8.41am
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.