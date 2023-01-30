Most schools to be closed next Monday

Most schools – including all secondary schools – will be closed on Monday due to a teachers’ strike.

Members of unions Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and the Association of Head Teachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) voted in favour of industrial action on Monday, 6th February.

That will mean all secondary schools, and most primary schools, will be closed for the day.

Cullivoe, Skeld and Fair Isle primary schools will remain open for the day.

A full list of early learning settings which will be closed is available here.