NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Tuesday night’s NorthLink sailings to and from Shetland have been cancelled due to the weather forecast.

Adverse weather is expected to cause disruption for NorthLink’s sailings over the next two days.

This evening’s (Monday) sailing south could be subject to delay on arrival in Aberdeen tomorrow morning. It is still scheduled to leave at 7pm.

And both of Tuesday’s sailings have already been cancelled.