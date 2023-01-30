Woman assaulted former friend after claiming she stole her boyfriend

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 25-year-old woman barged into her former friend’s house and assaulted her after claiming she stole her boyfriend.

Patricia Doyle admitted repeatedly punching her victim in the head when she appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Doyle, of Nordavatn, Lerwick, also pulled the complainer’s hair when she turned up at her house on 17th March last year.

The court heard that Doyle’s former boyfriend had since started a relationship with the complainer – and she was “put out” by what had happened.

Mr MacKenzie said Doyle had told her ex-partner that she was going to “confront” the complainer at her house in Bank Lane.

He then phoned the woman to warn her that Doyle was on her way, the court heard.

Soon after, the complainer heard a knock at the door.

Upon answering it, the fiscal said Doyle “barged in and accused the complainer of stealing her boyfriend”.

She then assaulted her by “repeatedly punching her head and pulling her hair”.

The boyfriend then showed up and threw Doyle out of the house.

The fiscal showed photos of the complainer’s injuries to the sheriff.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had once been friends with the complainer and so was “doubly put out” that she had started a relationship with her ex-boyfirned.

“Having had some alcohol, she unwisely decided to go round to confront her,” he said.

“She accepts she should not have gone there and she certainly should not have done what she did.”

Mr Allan said Doyle had also suffered injuries during the encounter, though she was not complaining, having recognised she had no reason to be there.

He said his client had moved on from the relationship and was hoping to spend some time away from Shetland with a family friend to “reflect on things”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Doyle to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £150 compensation.