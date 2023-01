Shetland Coastguard workers will walk out tomorrow (Wednesday) in a row over pay and conditions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) will hold a workplace strike and will picket outside the Shetland Coastguard building on Knab Road from 9am on Wednesday.

The PCS is calling for workers in the Maritime Coastguard Agency to get a pay rise of 10 per cent, along with no redundancies.