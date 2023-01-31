Crowds delight in return of Up-Helly-A’

Up-Helly-A’ finally returned after a long three year-wait this morning (Tuesday), with Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff belatedly getting the chance to lead the festivals.

Crowds thronged the morning procession route to get a glimpse of this year’s suit, before packing Toll Clock shopping centre to hear their squad songs for the first time.

Neil and his squad are singing Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now followed by Baccara’s Yes Sir I Can Boogie.

They will now head from the Royal British Legion towards the Market Cross, where they will sing before this year’s bill, before marching to the Bressay ferry terminal for pictures.

The civic reception at the Lerwick Town Hall will follow just afterwards.