Life in Shetland News

Jarl Squad pose for galley photo

Shetland Times January 31, 2023 0
Jarl Squad pose for galley photo
Photo: Brian Gray

Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff and his squad pose for the traditional shot with the galley at the Bressay ferry terminal this morning (Tuesday).

Photographer Brian Gray captured this shot of the 2023 squad with their galley – named Petingaer – before they headed for the civic reception at the Lerwick Town Hall.

Neil is representing Njal Thorgeirsson this year.

For more coverage of Up-Helly-A’, including the morning procession and squad songs at the Toll Clock, click here.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.