Jarl Squad pose for galley photo

Photo: Brian Gray

Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff and his squad pose for the traditional shot with the galley at the Bressay ferry terminal this morning (Tuesday).

Photographer Brian Gray captured this shot of the 2023 squad with their galley – named Petingaer – before they headed for the civic reception at the Lerwick Town Hall.

Neil is representing Njal Thorgeirsson this year.

