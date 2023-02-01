Fishing and Marine Headlines News

Freight sailings changed due to weather

Kevin Craigens February 1, 2023 0
NorthLink's freight vessel Helliar sailing in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Disruption to ferry services are expected for the rest of the week as NorthLink announce changes to freight vessel departures for tonight (Wednesday).

Both Helliar and Hildasay have had their sailings between Lerwick and Aberdeen changed because of adverse weather and NorthLink say they are expecting there to be more changes between now and Sunday.

Helliar’s from Aberdeen to Lerwick has been delayed by four hours. Originally scheduled to leave at 6pm this evening it will now leave at 10pm.

Hildasay’s sailing has been brought forward by an hour and will now leave Lerwick at 5pm instead of 6pm.

More details for upcoming sailings will be given as it is announced.

