Arts & Entertainment News

Fair Isle art fellow begins work at universities

Kevin Craigens February 2, 2023 0
Fair Isle art fellow begins work at universities
Vivian Ross-Smith. 'The Island is The Gallery' Performance 2, 2021. Photo: Stephen Mercer.

Fair Isle’s Vivian Ross-Smith has been awarded the Freelands Studio Fellowship, which will see her work alongside lecturers and teach art at universities.

The successful fellows are based at their host university for a full calendar year and are provided with a studio within the Fine Art department, access to workshop and library facilities and supported by a teaching mentor.

Ross-Smith, who grew up in Fair Isle, uses physical and digital spaces to make painting, performance and textile work. She has a Masters with Distinction from Glasgow School of Art (2020) and a BA (Hons) from Gray’s School of Art (2013).

She said “This fellowship provides a rich opportunity to work alongside an institution, develop a network, and deeply sustain my practice.

“The fellowship’s focus on practice, making, and contributing to creative communities held within the art school environment is hugely exciting and I am honoured to be one of the six selected artists across the UK.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.