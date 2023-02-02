Headlines News

MSP wants action to make a difference for ME sufferers

Kevin Craigens February 2, 2023 0
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

A review on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome will need to make a difference for those who suffer from it to make it worthwhile, according to MSP Beatrice Wishart.

In a debate in Parliament today (Thursday), the Shetland MSP highlighted her concern about misunderstandings of the condition.

Also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), the condition can affect anyone, including children but is more common for women and those aged between 20 and 40-years-old.

Symptoms include extreme tiredness, taking a long time to recover from activity, feeling tired after rest and broken sleep patterns.

Ms Wishart called on the Scottish Government to take action on ME.

She told the chamber: “ME is a much-misunderstood condition with symptoms that fluctuate from mild to very severe between individuals living with it.

“20,000 people across Scotland are diagnosed with ME. Not only a statistic, but each a person, a family, a story.

“This review will not be worth the hard work that has already gone into it if it does not go some way to improving, empowering, and assisting, those 20,000 people’s lives.”

