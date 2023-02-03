‘It’s been pretty overwhelming’ – Scalloway striker signs for Peterhead

John Allan (centre) has signed for Peterhead. Photo: John Coutts

Scalloway striker John Allan said he was “shocked” after signing a professional contract with Scottish League One side Peterhead until June 2024.

Allan, who was the senior football top scorer with 23 goals last season, was contacted by the club after they watched footage of his man-of-the-match performance in Shetland’s 8-0 win over Orkney in the inter-county.

He will join up with his new team-mates at the start of next week.

The 25-year-old said the response to the news had been “absolutely brilliant”.

“It’s been pretty overwhelming,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of messages and a lot of folk speaking to me, it’s all been really positive.”

Allan got a call from Peterhead assistant manager Ian Esslemont after they watched the BBC Radio Orkney footage of his performance in Shetland’s record-breaking win last summer.

The club gave him a trial, and after just two training sessions offered him a contract.

“It’s all just happened really fast, it’s been amazing,” Allan said.

“I wouldn’t have thought it would come about with my age.

“But when I got the call, I started to believe in myself.”

Asked if he has any specific goals or targets for the remainder of the season, Allan said he would just be “taking it as it comes”.

“The goal just has to be to play,” he added.

