Shetland cast and crew looking forward to filming series eight in the isles

Andrew Hirst February 3, 2023 0
Ashley Jensen will be playing DI Ruth Calder in Shetland.

The Shetland cast and crew are preparing to return to the isles for series eight – their first with a new lead detective.

Scottish actor Ashley Jensen, who will be playing DI Ruth Calder, is set to arrive for filming on location in spring – most likely early April.

The BBC told The Shetland Times this week that while filming dates were not “locked in just yet” it was likely to continue through to early summer.

“The cast and crew are all looking forward to returning to Shetland again, where they always get a warm welcome,” the BBC said in a statement.

Production teams are already on the hunt for accommodation – with messages going out over social media for advanced bookings.

Their last visit in 2021 was under “very strict guidelines” as the pandemic was still in full force.

It was the final time Douglas Henshall visited to play DI Jimmy Perez – although he has since said he would like to return with his family as a tourist.

And while his days as DI Perez are in the past, Henshall has been sharing tips with his successor.

In an interview with the Radio Times this week, Jensen said Henshall had given her vital information including the “best fish and chip shop in Shetland”.

“So, that’s exciting,” she said.

Jensen also hinted how having a female lead detective would bring a “whole new dynamic” to the show.

The actor, who is well known from her roles in hit shows including After Life, Ugly Betty and Extras, was announced as the new Shetland star in November. She said was “absolutely thrilled” to be joining the murder mystery.

“It’s such a hugely successful show and I am aware I have very big boots to fill since the departure of DI Perez, who was very much loved by fans of the show,” she said. DI Calder is described as a native Shetlander returning to the isles after 20 years working for the Met.

Regulars Alison O’Donnell, who plays Tosh, Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora) will also be returning – alongside some other new additions due to be announced in the coming weeks. Series seven of the show was watched by an average 7.2 million viewers.

