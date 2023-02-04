M&Co confirms closure of Lerwick store after Easter

Fashion firm M&Co has confirmed it is to close its Lerwick store after Easter.

The national retailer fell into administration in December with hopes for a possible takeover.

But while the company brand has been sold to Yours Clothing – the deal does not include the stores, website or staff.

In a message to customers, M&Co’s Lerwick branch said it had ben hoping for better news.

“We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close down process,” it said.

“We will update you closer to the time, of our actual closing date.

“We hope you will appreciate this is also a very difficult time for staff working in the stores and we ask for respect and understanding when raising an issue.

“We thank you all for your continuous support, and we hope to see you all over the next couple of months.”

M&Co gift vouchers must be used by 12th February.