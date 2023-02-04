Rolling roadblocks planned for Viking Energy convoys

Police will be escorting to the Viking Energy turbine components as they make their way in a convoy to the construction site. Photo: Police Scotland

Six months of rolling roadblocks are to start on Monday as the first convoy of Viking Energy windfarm components sets off under police escort.

Road users have been reminded to leave extra time for their journeys during the disruption.

Convoys will travel on the A970 northbound from Lerwick to the windfarm construction site in the Central Mainland, with journeys taking around an hour.

Each convoy will be escorted by specialist police officers who have travelled up from the mainland, forming a rolling roadblock along its route.

Overtaking will not be allowed except at designated locations where the convoy will stop to allow vehicles to pass under police supervision.

Southbound traffic will also be held at certain locations ahead of the arrival of the moving convoy.

Convoys are scheduled to leave Lerwick three times a day: on weekdays at 6am; 11am and 2pm; and on Saturdays at 6am; 10am and noon.

The convoys are expected to conclude by the end of July, by which time as many as 280 journeys will have taken place.