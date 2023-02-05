News

Epilepsy survey seeks to better understand the condition

Andrew Hirst February 5, 2023 0
Beatrice Wishart.

People with epilepsy are being urged to take part in a new survey to help improve understanding of the condition and inform support measures.

Titled “It’s Time To Talk about Epilepsy”, the national survey runs for six weeks until 13th March.

Shetland’s MSP Beatrice Wishart said there were estimated to be 237 living with epilepsy in the isles – a condition which can have significant impacts on day-to-day life and mental wellbeing.

“People living with epilepsy are more likely to develop mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression, as a result of the condition,” she added.

“I would like to encourage all my constituents and people across Scotland with epilepsy to make their voices heard through this vital survey.”

Epilepsy Scotland, which is running the survey, has thanked Ms Wishart for ther suppiort.

Chief executive Leslie Young said: “Almost every person we support through our national helpline is affected by mental health struggles.

“Uncontrolled seizures have a significant psychological impact through never knowing when the next seizure will happen, while medications can have side effects that impact mood and mental health.

“I encourage anyone living with epilepsy to share your experiences through our survey.”

The survey can be completed at Epilepsy Scotland’s website.

