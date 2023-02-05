Popular cafe bids farewell to talented head chef

The head chef at the Peerie Shop Cafe is leaveing. Photo: Peerie Shop Cafe.

A popular cafe at the heart of Lerwick has paid tribute to its highly regarded head chef who is departing after 14 years.

The Peerie Shop Cafe told its customers via Facebook yesterday (Saturday) that it would be closing next month while it sought someone else to take it on after James’s departure.

The post praised the chef for helping make the cafe what it is today.

“He has run it with dedication, energy and integrity,” the post said.

“Kept the standard high and the produce local.”

Customers met the news with disappointment, while praising James for his delicious dishes and cheerful personality.

“I’m heartbroken,” said one. “It won’t be the same coming to Shetland and not having your wonderful soup.”

Others described him as “irreplaceable”.

While the owners were also “gutted” to see James go, they are keen to find a new chef to continue their mission of providing the “perfect coffee” while promoting local produce and sustainability.

“This will be goodbye for the moment but hopefully not for ever,” they said.

“We are looking for the right person to come forward and take on the management and the day to day running, a new person to shape its future.

“To make it their own, either as part of the Peerie Shop or as a stand alone business.

“If you think that is you please get in touch.”

The cafe will close temporarily on 4th March.