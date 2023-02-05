Three straight days of strikes to hit Sumburgh airport

Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Sumburgh airport workers have announced further strikes this month as the row over pay continues.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has warned passengers of possible disruption after Unite the inion confirmed three more days of industrial action.

Staff at eight Hial airports, including Sumburgh, are to walk out from 21st-23rd February, inclusive.

Strikes in December forced Sumburgh to close, while some other airports remained partially open.

Hial said it was working with airlines to determine the potential disruption for passengers.

Updates will be posted on its website and social media channels.

“Meantime, we would advise passengers who intend to travel on these days to keep in touch with their airline,” Hial said.

The union, which represents members across 11 Hial airports, is seeking to improve pay for rural communities amid the cost of living crisis.