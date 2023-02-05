Tommy the cat’s calendar raises £3,000 for four fantastic charities

Tommy the cat poses with the four cheques raised by his charity calendar.

A charismatic cat has raised thousands through his latest charity calendar – helping fellow felines and people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Tommy’s 2023 calendar has raised £3,000 for four fantastic charities – £2,500 for Shetland Foodbank; £200 for Food For The Way; £150 for Shetland Cats Protection and £150 for Shetland Cat Rescue.

The annual calendar was on shale at shops around Lerwick as well as via The Adventures of Tommy Facebook page, which has more than 6,000 followers from all over the world.

Tommy’s personal assistant, Maggie Sandison, paid special thanks to Universal Stores, Specsavers, Harry’s Department Store, Love from Shetland and Boots for their help selling the calendars.

Shetland Foodbank welcomed “another amazing piece of community support and thanked everyone for their efforts.

Food For The Way also gave a “massive thank you” to Tommy and everyone who supported his cause.

“The £200 will go a long way to helping us provide home cooked dinners to a great number of people.

“Cheers Tommy.”