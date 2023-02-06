Carmichael reselected to stand for Lib Dems

Alistair Carmichael, who has just been reselected to stand for the Lib Dems, with the Scottish party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Orkney and Shetland Liberal Democrats have today announced that Alistair Carmichael will again be the Liberal Democrat candidate at the next General Election.

Mr Carmichael has been MP for Orkney and Shetland since 2001. He lives in Orkney with his wife Kate, a local veterinary surgeon.

The couple have two sons, now at university, who were educated in local schools.

Analysis of parliamentary statistics by a national newspaper last year identified Mr Carmichael as “Scotland’s hardest working MP” based on his participation in votes and the number of speeches and other contributions made in Parliament.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, visiting the Northern Isles at the weekend to meet local businesses and community groups, welcomed the announcement.

Mr Carmichael said: “I am delighted to be selected once more to stand for Orkney and Shetland.

“We never take the support of local people in the isles for granted and we shall again contest the next election with an energetic campaign based on the issues that matter to people here.

“I expect that, for some time to come, dealing with the cost-of-living crisis will be the main focus of my work as a Member of Parliament. The Northern Isles have particular issues in dealing with that and this should be the number one priority for all local representatives.”

“Recent wins like the Islands Growth Deal, Fair Isle ferry funding and the global success that is the European Marine Energy Centre show what we can deliver when we have representation that is both nationally connected and locally focused. That is how we keep the isles on the political agenda.”