Pianist Amy wins Young Traditional Musician award

Amy Laurenson. Photo: BBC Radio Scotland

Pianist Amy Laurenson is the winner of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 award.

Amy, 23 who is originally from Shetland but now living in Glasgow, was announced as winner live on BBC Radio Scotland and on BBC ALBA and in front of a packed audience in Glasgow’s City Halls.

BBC Scotland commissioning editor Gareth Hydes paid tribute to the talent of Amy and the other five finalists.

He said: “Amy is a truly worthy winner amid a stunning array of talent this year. Once again the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician award has resulted in a final of six amazing and emerging performers.

“My congratulations to Amy and I hope, as with other previous winners, this award is a stepping stone – and hopefully a major highlight – of a blossoming career in Scottish traditional music.”

This year’s winner of the prestigious award joins a list which recently has included amongst others the 2022 winner fiddler Eryn Rae, pianist Michael Biggins, piper Ali Levack, fiddler Benedict Morris and singer Hannah Rarity.

Amy said: “I am stunned and delighted to be the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician for 2023 and to follow in the footsteps of past winners, who are such an inspiration.”

Originally from Shetland, Amy began her journey through traditional music at the age of 16 when she began attending lessons from Violet Tulloch, who she still considers a large influence.

In 2017 she made the move to Glasgow to study Classical Piano at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before making the switch, in 2019, to the traditional department where she was awarded a first-class honours degree in traditional music.

As part of the 2023 award, Amy wins a recording session with BBC Scotland, an opportunity to perform at the Scots Trad Music Awards later in the year, plus a one-year membership to the Musicians Union.