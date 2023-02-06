News

‘The offer must be affordable’ – teachers walk out on one-day strike

February 6, 2023 0
Teachers on strike at Dunrossness. Photo: EIS Shetland

Teachers across Shetland have walked out on a one-day strike today (Monday).

All secondary schools have shut, with most primary schools and early learning centres also closed.

And teachers were picketing in Whalsay, Dunrossness, Sandness and outside the Anderson High School in support of the strike.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) were among those leading the industrial action, with the union’s president, Andrene Bamford, visiting the isles today.

Local EIS representative Matthew Moss said this was now the fourth day of action in Shetland, as talks between the Scottish government and teaching unions stalled.

“The Scottish government has failed to find additional funds, as they have for other key worker pay settlements,” he said.

“And Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) and the Scottish government have brought no new offer to the table for negotiation since the derisory offer of 5 per cent.

“7th February marks the 12 month anniversary of the original pay claim by teachers and we will continue to strike until meaningful negotiations with a new offer are started.

“We have always been willing to meet with all parties but the offer must be affordable for our members.”

A national two-day strike was held in January, with Mr Moss saying then that morale was “low” among teachers, who are seeking a 10 per cent pay rise.

