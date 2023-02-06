News

Updated – Rescue helicopter flown to Brae

February 6, 2023
A stock image of the coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Clickimin. Photo: Jim Mullay

The coastguard rescue helicopter has landed in Brae this morning (Monday) to transfer a person to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Coastguard staff said the helicopter was called to assist with the medical transfer of a casualty at 9.20am.

The helicopter arrived on the scene at 9.50am.

They were flown to the Clickimin landing site, arriving at 10.20am, and were then transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Scottish Ambulance Service said the coastguard rescue helicopter was sent instead of an ambulance because the transfer was time-critical, and it had been the fastest mode of transport.

