Councillors defy officials to progress expansion of free school meals

Secondary pupils are also being offered free breakfasts under a separate scheme. Photo: SIC

Councillors have voted for an expansion of free school meals – despite warnings there was no cash to fund the scheme.

Members of the education and families committee today (Tuesday) rejected the recommendations not to proceed for financial reasons.

The committee had agreed in November to investigate options to expand the eligibility criteria while also increasing the school clothing grant by 50 per cent.

The report found that the expansion of the schemes could cost up to £111,000.

As the education and families department is already facing a £2 million budget shortfall for next year, director Helen Budge recommended members refuse the proposals.

But while councillors appreciated the financial warnings, they were reluctant to backtrack on their previous decision.

Lerwick South member Neil Pearson said members had already been aware of the financial implications when they met in November.

“My mind has not been changed,” he said.

“We need to be doing something to support our community.

“We made a decision that we thought would be in our gift to be able to do.”

Committee chairman Davie Sandison was of the same opinion.

“We knew what we were about when we started to debate the options,” he said.

He said the recommended expansion would target resources “most effectively” at those in greatest need.

Shetland West member Liz Peterson said “This is a positive way we can help the families that are on low incomes.

“I think with the cost of living crisis it’s one thing that the majority of elected members agree with.”

Council leader Emma Macdonald said that while she supported the principle of expanding free school meals she also wanted to offer a “word of caution”.

Given the financial constraints, Mrs Macdonald said it would be important to recognise that funding would have to be taken from other areas of the budget.

“There’s no getting away from the gap,” she said.

The proposals will now go to the policy and resources committee before full council.

Lerwick South member John Fraser said it was proper for the final decision to be made by all 23 councillors in an open and transparent way.