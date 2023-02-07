Five schools could be considered for ‘mothballing’ due to low pupil numbers

Education and families committee chairman Davie Sandison.

Five remote schools could be considered for mothballing, under criteria agreed by councillors today (Tuesday).

The education and families committee agreed – after a lengthy debate – that schools with less than 20 per cent of the pupil capacity could be considered for temporary closure.

Shetland currently has three mothballed schools – Papa Stour, Skerries and Fetlar.

However, the meeting heard there were currently five more schools close to the threshold – Fair Isle (nine per cent); Skeld (17 per cent) Foula (22 per cent) Cullivoe (22 per cent) and Mossbank (29 per cent).

Members stressed that the agreed threshold would only be the trigger for starting discussions.

Chairman Davie Sandison’s motion made it clear that the views of the community would be “the start and end” of the process.

“We do not proceed unless we have the support of the community,” he added.

Several members were reluctant to set a specific figure.

Depute convener Bryan Peterson said it was “too blunt” a mechanism that failed to take into account the varied criteria involved in making such a decision,

Shetland West councillor Liz Peterson was also against setting specific figures.

“There’s so many different variable that we need to consider,” she added.

“I think we should be looking at it on an individual basis.”

Other members felt it was important to have some trigger to begin the conversation, while agreeing that it should only be treated as guidance.

The 20 per cent figure was also approved as the threshold to consider reopening mothballed schools.