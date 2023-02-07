‘High probability’ for ferry disruption

NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Weather disruption will cause some major disruption across today (Tuesday) and tomorrow as one sailing is scheduled to last 16 hours.

Today’s sailings have been affected by forecasted weather disruption as the freight vessel Hildasay will sail directly to Lerwick, instead of a planned stop in Kirkwall. She is still scheduled to leave at 3pm.

And Helliar will see some delays on arrival in Aberdeen after leaving Lerwick as scheduled at 6pm.

Tomorrow will see the worst of the disruption as the southbound sailing of Hjaltland from Lerwick will now leave at 3pm instead of scheduled time of 5.30pm.

Her time of arrival in Kirkwall is now scheduled to be 10pm and she should arrive in Aberdeen as normal the following morning.

NorthLink are warning of a “high probability” of cancellations of tomorrow’s freight vessel sailings.