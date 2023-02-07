Fishing and Marine Headlines News

‘High probability’ for ferry disruption

Kevin Craigens February 7, 2023 0
‘High probability’ for ferry disruption
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Weather disruption will cause some major disruption across today (Tuesday) and tomorrow as one sailing is scheduled to last 16 hours.

Today’s sailings have been affected by forecasted weather disruption as the freight vessel Hildasay will sail directly to Lerwick, instead of a planned stop in Kirkwall. She is still scheduled to leave at 3pm.

And Helliar will see some delays on arrival in Aberdeen after leaving Lerwick as scheduled at 6pm.

Tomorrow will see the worst of the disruption as the southbound sailing of Hjaltland from Lerwick will now leave at 3pm instead of scheduled time of 5.30pm.

Her time of arrival in Kirkwall is now scheduled to be 10pm and she should arrive in Aberdeen as normal the following morning.

NorthLink are warning of a “high probability” of cancellations of tomorrow’s freight vessel sailings.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.