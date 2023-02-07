Nazi graffiti discovered at Clickimin Loch

The graffiti was pointed out to LCC chairman Jim Anderson on Monday morning.

Nazi graffiti on an information board at Clickimin Loch was reported to Lerwick Community Council chairman Jim Anderson on Monday morning.

At the council’s meeting on Monday evening Mr Anderson brought up the incident and showed a picture of the defaced board.

The public information board had a large swastika painted over the top of it, so some information was unable to be seen.

Mr Anderson described it as “poor” and ways to clean up and restore the board were discussed and looked into.

Community council member Damien Ristori asked if it was possible for a clear sheet to be put over the top of the information board so any future attempts at graffiti could be cleaned more efficiently without damaging the board.

The chairman said it was “quite disappointing” and he hoped “it wouldn’t happen again” but acknowledged that a perspex screen could help.