Value of charitable trust’s investment fund plummets
Shetland Charitable Trust’s (SCT) investment fund has dropped in value by over £130 million in the last year.
The fund sat at £487.9m at the end of 2021.
But increasing economic uncertainty saw that figure plummet to £356.5m by the end of December 2022.
That was a £74.8 million drop in the nine months from March 2022, at the beginning of the current financial year.
The return on the trust’s external investment was -16.8 per cent during that time.
Trustees will be asked to consider and note the report at their latest meeting on Thursday morning.
