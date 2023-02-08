SIC survey public on council finances for next year

The SIC’s St Ringan’s council chambers. Photo: SIC.

Shetland Islands Council (SIC) are looking to the public’s opinion on matters to decide what will happen with the budget for the next financial year.

A survey has been released that can be completed HERE, with a deadline of Friday, 17th February at 5pm.

The six-question survey asks what should be done with council tax, major projects and council reserves among other things.

In a statement SIC said: “Decisions on this year’s budget will be made in the face of significant and increasing financial challenges, and are likely to have an impact on services in the years to come.

“With reduced government funding, high inflation, rising demand for services and the need to maintain infrastructure in the face of high costs, there is increasing pressure on resources, and the council needs to look closely at what it does and how it does it to ensure it continues to provide a high level of service to the community.”