News

Feather is top apprentice at awards ceremony

February 9, 2023 0
Feather is top apprentice at awards ceremony
Deklyn Feather (left) with EMN Plant manager Ellis Nicolson.

An apprentice working for EMN Plant in Shetland has been named Apprentice of the Year at the Scottish Plant Owners Association awards.

Deklyn Feather, 31, said winning the award had “been emotional for me”.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before, so many people have taken the time to congratulate me since it was announced, it means a lot.

“At 31, I am an older apprentice, so I am grateful to my manager Ellis Nicolson for giving me the opportunity and believing in me.

“One day, I phoned Ellis to see if he would take me on and here I am a few years later being named Plant Operator Apprentice of the Year.

“I can’t quite believe it”.

EMN Plant manager Mr Nicolson said he was “extremely delighted” for Mr Feather.

“He is a very conscientious employee and has taken his training very seriously. This award is very well deserved.”

As well as the recognition, Mr Feather will also get a two-day red-carpet VIP experience at JCB’s world headquarters in Staffordshire to learn about the history of JCB.

He will stay at the JCB Golf and Country Club and on the second day will be given the opportunity to learn some extra skills relating to his roles.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.