Feather is top apprentice at awards ceremony

Deklyn Feather (left) with EMN Plant manager Ellis Nicolson.

An apprentice working for EMN Plant in Shetland has been named Apprentice of the Year at the Scottish Plant Owners Association awards.

Deklyn Feather, 31, said winning the award had “been emotional for me”.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before, so many people have taken the time to congratulate me since it was announced, it means a lot.

“At 31, I am an older apprentice, so I am grateful to my manager Ellis Nicolson for giving me the opportunity and believing in me.

“One day, I phoned Ellis to see if he would take me on and here I am a few years later being named Plant Operator Apprentice of the Year.

“I can’t quite believe it”.

EMN Plant manager Mr Nicolson said he was “extremely delighted” for Mr Feather.

“He is a very conscientious employee and has taken his training very seriously. This award is very well deserved.”

As well as the recognition, Mr Feather will also get a two-day red-carpet VIP experience at JCB’s world headquarters in Staffordshire to learn about the history of JCB.

He will stay at the JCB Golf and Country Club and on the second day will be given the opportunity to learn some extra skills relating to his roles.