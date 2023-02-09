News

Community council invites locals to form loch group

Kevin Craigens February 9, 2023 0
People are encouraged to come to Bowls Hall on Saturday if they are interested in improving Clickimin Loch.

Lerwick Community Council (LCC) is to hold a meeting to help locals create a new group aimed at improving areas around the town.

The meeting will be held at the Clickimin Bowls Hall at 2pm on Saturday, 11th February.

LCC discussed improvements to Sletts Pier but the conversation led to previous attempts for change at Clickimin Loch.

The as-yet-unnamed group will be tasked with improving the loch before moving on to other deprived areas.

Anyone is welcome at the meeting but those who are believed to have a keen interest in Clickimin Loch have already been invited, including staff and pupils of Anderson High.

