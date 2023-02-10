UHI Shetland to benefit from UK Seafood Fund

A £186,000 funding boost is being made to UHI Shetland.

The cash injection is coming from the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The aim is to develop new courses aimed at supporting innovation and future sustainability.

Working in partnership with UHI West Highland, the courses will be developed over the next two years and will be aimed at those working in or entering the aquaculture sector, as well as senior phase pupils in secondary school.

The funding has been awarded through Defra’s UK Seafood Fund Skills and Training programme.

The new courses will be focussed on introducing young people to the seafood sector and seafood careers, helping young people transition into apprenticeships and careers in the seafood sector.