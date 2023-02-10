Uyeasound joins in the Up-Helly-A’ festivities

Jarl’s Squad members Brydon, Ninian and Bruce Johnson meet up with family at the school. From Left: Ella Mae, Amber, Brydon, Valerie and Ninian Johnson, Billy and Shona Harper and Bruce Johnson . Photo: Desley Stickle

The Jarl’s Squad got a very blustery photo taken with Balta Isle in the background. Photo: Desley Stickle

It has been a family affair in Unst as the Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ got under way.

Jarl Leslie Stickle braved the blustery conditions to lead the event at long last.

His galley, Rhesal-Fin, is named after his three grandchildren Rhea, Sally and Finlay.