A car fills up at the new EV charge point. Photo: Nova Innovation.

The next Althing debate will see use of the private car come under the spotlight.

The motion for next Saturday’s debate is “Shetland’s dependency on the private car has to end”.

Speaking in favour of the motion will be Gary Robinson and Neil Clubb.

Against it are Moraig Lyall and Vic Thomas.

The debate will take place at the Town Hall.