MSP voices concern over devastating earthquakes

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is launching Emergency Appeals after a deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

An MSP and is urging people to support an appeal by the Disasters Emergency Committee following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Beatrice Wishart has spoken after more than five and a half million pounds was raised in Scotland, in just three days, for the DEC appeal.

More than 30,000 people are now known to have been killed in a series of devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey and north-west Syria.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals and schools, have collapsed and infrastructure has been badly damaged.

Local responders have been searching through the rubble for survivors.

People have been left without shelter in freezing winter conditions, and humanitarian needs are expected to grow. Access to clean water will be challenging, bringing the risk of cholera and other diseases.

Turkey’s President Erdogan says the disaster is the country’s worst in 84 years, while in Syria, the worst affected areas are places where many people displaced by the conflict have fled. They were already living in precarious accommodation.

Ms Wishart said: “The conditions in the areas of Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquake are devastating. Survivors face freezing conditions and people need help now.

“The Disasters Emergency Committee brings together 15 leading UK charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently. They work with locally led relief efforts to save lives and provide medical care, temporary shelter and blankets. Other priorities are provision of clean water and sanitation.

“DEC member charities buy relief items in bulk from countries in the affected region, which is quicker and cheaper than donating items, and stimulates local economies.”