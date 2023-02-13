News

February 13, 2023 0
Councillors reject bank holiday for King Charles’ coronation

Council workers will not be given a day off following King Charles’ coronation in May.

Councillors were given the option of making Monday, 8th May – two days after the coronation – either a bank holiday, or giving council staff an extra day’s leave for this day.

That would have cost the SIC almost £92,000, and seen all schools closed for the day.

But North Isles councillor Robert Thomson said he had “no idea why we would possibly give an additional holiday” given the council’s current financial situation.

He also questioned why there should be a public holiday two days after the actual coronation.

His concerns were echoed by depute leader Gary Robinson at Monday’s policy and resources committee meeting.

He said he had “no hesitation” in turning down the holiday, with Dennis Leask, Duncan Anderson and Davie Sandison all of the same view.

Councillors had been told that not awarding the holiday could lead to “low morale” among employees, and that other local authorities were either issuing a public holiday or giving an additional day’s leave.

People are being encouraged to volunteer locally on the Monday, in a scheme called “The Big Help Out”.

But Mr Thomson said Shetlanders were already well-known for their volunteering.

