Hats off to Harriet as health board looks forward to arrival of MRI scanner

Portrait Unveiling - Harriet with Stuart Pearson Wright. Photo: Shetland Amenity Trust

Further thanks have been paid to a dedicated fundraiser ahead of the long-awaited arrival of Shetland’s new MRI scanner.

Health board chairman Gary Robinson said it was “lovely to see” the recent unveiling of Harriet Middleton’s portrait in recognition of her work with the MRI Maakers group.

Harriet led the group’s community knitting efforts to raise more than £100,000 towards the new scanner.

Mr Robinson told today’s (Tuesday) board meeting he was also “delighted” that the tender process for the new equipment would complete next month.

After a decision is made, Mr Robinson said the board would also set a timeline for installing the equipment.

Meanwhile, Mr Robinson said Shetland would continue to receive mobile MRI services, with the next visit to take place on 20th March.

As previously reported, the portrait, known simply as Harriet, was created last year by artist Stuart Pearson Wright for the BBC’s Extraordinary Portraits television programme.

It was unveiled at the Shetland Museum last month.

Harriet said at the time: “It was such a surprise and honour to have been invited to sit for an official portrait and, once I got over the initial shock, I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to travel down to London to meet with Stuart for the television programme, and then welcome him to Shetland so that he could understand the sense of place and my background and begin work on the painting.

“The outcome is tremendous and I appreciate how he has captured my passion for Shetland’s knitting heritage.

“I view the painting as a wonderful tribute to all those in the MRI Maakers group, and beyond, who made the fundraising appeal such a success.”