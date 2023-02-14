News

Health board spent over £6m on locums in nine months

Andrew Hirst February 14, 2023 0
Health board spent over £6m on locums in nine months
NHS Shetland finance director Colin Marsland.

The health board is overspending on locums and agency staff by around £73,000 a week, its finance director has warned.

Colin Marsland told today’s (Tuesday) board meeting the total overspend for the year was expected to reach £3.8m.

He said that was also equivalent to the total forecast on pay and travel costs for agency and locums.

“Obviously that’s not sustainable in the longer term,” he said.

“To put that in qualitative terms we are overspending on agency and locum staff by £73,000 per week.”

Mr Marsland said the weekly figure was slightly more than it cost to employ a band seven employee for an entire year. 

Band seven roles include ward managers, emergency nurse practitioners and clinical psychologists. Their salaries start at around £41,000 but the overall cost to the NHS is nearer £70,000.

Mr Marsland said the board would have to lose 55 band seven employees – two-thirds of the total staff number on that banding – to cover the locum costs.

“It’s a very high number,” he added. 

The finance report stated actual expenditure on locum and agency staff in the nine months from April to December was £6.3m.

Consultants accounted for the biggest share at £2.1m, followed by nurses and GPs.

However the total cost was partly covered by savings made by staff vacancies, which was around £1.6m, as well as other sources of funding.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.