Heritage conference to be held next month

Kevin Craigens February 15, 2023
Heritage conference to be held next month
Volunteers at a croft house.

Inspiring people to “engage” with the community is the aim of a heritage conference to be held next month.

Shetland Amenity Trust and Shetland Heritage Association have come together to host the event at the museum and archives on Saturday, 4th March.

The one-day event is aimed at anyone who would like to become more involved in heritage initiatives as well as people who are already working, volunteering in, supporting or engaging with Shetland’s heritage.

Eileen Brooke-Freeman from Shetland Amenity Trust is a joint organiser of the event and she is hoping to see old and new faces attend.

Ms Brooke-Freeman said: “Our heritage conference is the first step in engaging and re-engaging with a Shetland-wide community. We want to inspire folk to get involved in heritage and find out what support existing volunteers need.”

