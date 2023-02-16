Multi journey tickets to be reintroduced for inter-island ferries

Inter-island ferry passengers will soon be able to make savings with multi journey tickets.

Shetland Islands Council announced yesterday that the scheme would resume on 1st April.

Sales had been halted at the start of the pandemic when people were instead encouraged to apply for an account card to enjoy the same savings.

Account cards issued after March 2020 will no longer be valid from 1st April.

Auditors criticised the use of accounts cards in a report to the council last month.

They found the council was losing income as anyone who applied for a card was approved, including non-locals and non-regular users.

Tickets and details of fares will be available after the 2023/24 council budgets are set next month.