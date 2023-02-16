News

Multi journey tickets to be reintroduced for inter-island ferries

Andrew Hirst February 16, 2023 0
Multi journey tickets to be reintroduced for inter-island ferries

Inter-island ferry passengers will soon be able to make savings with multi journey tickets.

Shetland Islands Council announced yesterday that the scheme would resume on 1st April.

Sales had been halted at the start of the pandemic when people were instead encouraged to apply for an account card to enjoy the same savings.

Account cards issued after March 2020 will no longer be valid from 1st April.

Auditors criticised the use of accounts cards in a report to the council last month.

They found the council was losing income as anyone who applied for a card was approved, including non-locals and non-regular users.

Tickets and details of fares will be available after the 2023/24 council budgets are set next month.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.