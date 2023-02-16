Three arrests after break-in attempts and officers assaulted

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of an attempted break-in and assaulting police officers.

Police in Shetland said the incidents happened near Tingwall at around 9pm on Tuesday.

Calum Bonnar, 22, and Paul Bonnar, 43, appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday, when they made no plea and were released on bail.

The address for both men was given as Argyll and Bute.

A 39-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with a separate break-in, which is alleged to have taken place in Commercial Street, Lerwick, at around 12.20am on Monday.

Police said inquiries were continuing.

Inspector Sam Greshon has reminded people to take care securing their properties and vehicles, especially at night.

“Don’t leave any valuables in plain sight, to discourage any opportunistic thieves,” she said.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the Commercial Street area in the early hours of Monday should call police on 101, quoting incident 0037 of 13th February.