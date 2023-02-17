Athlete travel funding available

Funding for athletes to travel south to play on the mainland has made a “huge difference”, according to sports development officer Jack Clubb.

Applications are now open for the Athlete Travel Award Scheme (ATAS) for funding which gives Shetland-based athletes financial support for competition and training on the Scottish Mainland.

First round funding supports activities taking place from 1st April to 30th September 2023.

The scheme is funded by sportscotland and Shetland Islands Council (SIC) and is administered locally by the council.

In 2022/23, the scheme supported 12 athletes from five different sports, including athletics, football, swimming, triathlon and parasports.

Jack Clubb, sports development officer for SIC said ATAS has given many athletes the opportunity to enjoy their chosen sport – with some recently progressing to professional levels.

Mr Clubb said: “We are delighted to enter our fifth year of the Athlete Travel Award Scheme and to continue supporting athletes to travel to the Scottish mainland for training and competition.

“The scheme has helped to make a huge difference to those we’ve supported, with some athletes now involved in high performance programmes. A particular standout is young footballer George Robesten, who has signed a two year professional contract with Ross County Football Club.”

To find more information on applications