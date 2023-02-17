Isle of Vaila is sold

Isle of Vaila, on the west coast of Shetland. Photo: Savills

An island with a six-and-a-half mile coastline and mansion house – and valued at £1.75 million – has been sold.

The Isle of Vaila, which was owned by Richard Rowland and his wife Dorota Rychlik, had been on the market since June last year.

Estate Agents Savills said Vaila encompasses rugged cliffs, rocky outcrops, caves and pebble beaches.

They have not disclosed who the new owners are.

On a clear day it is said to offer uninterrupted views to Fair Isle to the south and to Foula to the west.

The 17th century mansion house Vaila Hall. Photo: Savills.

When the island went on the market last year, Luke French of Savills said the island was “dramatic” and had an “elemental land and seascape”.

Mr French added: “A rare prize indeed for the next owner – but also one which benefits from practical forethought by the sellers with the shore base building providing ease of access and the farming enterprise, farmhouse and cottage creating a variety of opportunities.”