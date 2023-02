North Mavine Up-Helly-A’ has returned and it has been a busy day for the Jarl’s Squad.

The jarl and his squad has visited Urafirth, Ollaberry and North Roe Primary Schools before lunch at North Roe and Lochend Hall.

The Jarl’s Squad has also had pictures taken at the waterfront, Hillswick.

Three cheers for Up-Helly-A’. The jarl Robin Sinclair. It is a good day for the morning events for Robin Sinclair. Robin Sinclair posing for a picture. Robin Sinclair presents a shield to the head teacher at Olaberry Primary School. All smiles at Ollaberry Primary as the Jarl’s Squad pays a visit. The jarl and dance partner join in with the Boston two step at North Roe Primary. Kelvin, a Jarl’s Squad member at Olaberry Primary School. The jarl and his fiancée Sarah Nisbet. North Roe Primary school bairns have a picture with the Guizer Jarl and some of the squad.

Photos: Sophie Whitehead.