‘Once in a lifetime’ experience underway for Northmavine jarl

Kevin Craigens February 17, 2023 0
Guizer Jarl Robin Sinclair takes on the persona of Sigurðr ormr í auga.

The Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ has started today (Friday) with Guizer Jarl Robin Sinclair leading his squad through the morning programme before the evening procession.

The jarl has taken on the persona of Sigurd Snake-in-the-eye (Sigurðr ormr í auga) or Sigurd Ragnarsson who was a Danish king from the mid to late 9th century, who is said to be a son of the legendary Ragnar Lodbrok.

Jarl Robin Sinclair said this would be a “once in a lifetime” experience for him.

He added: “We handcrafted the weaponry ourselves and cast our own axe heads out of scrap aluminium, we have been upcycling and recycling”.

Today the Jarl’s Squad will visit Urafirth, Ollaberry and North Roe Primary Schools before pictures at the waterfront in Hillswick at 3pm.

Squads will meet at 7.30pm before the torches are lit at 8pm to lead the galley “Sjøorm” to the burning site.

More coverage and pictures will follow as the events progress.

