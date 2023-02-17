Superdrug rumoured to be interested in M&Co premises

Superdrug is rumoured to be considering setting up shop in Shetland.

The health and beauty retailer is understood to be interested in the premises currently occupied by M&Co in Lerwick’s Commercial Street.

M&Co will be leaving da Street after Easter as part of nationwide closures.

News of the closure was met with widespread disappointment when it was announced earlier this month.

However, the premises may not be vacant long if the Superdrug rumours prove to be true.

With more 800 across the UK and Ireland – including our 200 in-store pharmacies – Superdrug is the nation’s second largest health and beauty retailer after Boots.

Currently, the nearest branch is in Kirkwall, Orkney.

When asked about the rumours this week, Superdrug was remaining tight-lipped about its plans.

“I’m afraid we don’t have any information to share at this moment in time,” it said in a statement to The Shetland Times.