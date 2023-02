Guizer Jarl Robin Sinclair poses in front of the burning galley. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

Tonight’s (Friday) Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ has been hotly anticipated by guizers and residents alike for three years and the time finally arrived.

Guizer Jarl Robin SInclair and his Jarl’s Squad lead 12 other squads in a procession which finished with the burning of the galley, Sjøorm, at the burning site at the loch at Urafirth.

Photographer Sophie Whitehead caught snaps of the action.