Anti-drug initiative set up for schools

Kevin Craigens February 18, 2023 0
Rulers which have been distributed as part of the initiative in schools.

Dogs Against Drugs (Dad) will continue to “keep young people safe” through continued work, said their project manager.

The charity strives to protect Shetland from the use of illegal substances and prevent them entering the isles and their communities.

In partnership, through funding from TotalEnergies (SGP ) and Shetland Alcohol and Drugs Partnership Dad has launched a new initiative to help school pupils understand the threat of substance abuse.

Each pupil from primary 6 to all upper secondary year groups will be offered the chance to attend a short workshop in school, delivered by Dad Staff and then be given a ruler with a QR code printed on it.

This QR code will signpost the young person to the Dad website where they can access a wide range of high quality and approved resources aimed at young people.

Children from Brae Primary School got to see first-hand what the initiative was and the liked the work that was done.

Primary 7 pupil Thomas Sinclair said: “I liked everything about the visit, it was fun and interesting. Most of all I liked the dogs.”

Project manager Michael Coutts said they will continue to build on their work.

Mr Coutts said: “Dad has been working with young people in Shetland Schools for over 20 years now, and we are keen to develop this further and continue the work we are doing, helping to keep young people safe.”

