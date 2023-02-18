SIC council tax vote on Wednesday

Councillors are being recommended to increase council tax by 4.5 per cent at a meeting on Wednesday.

If accepted, the hike will raise an extra £463,788 for the council.

The SIC income for 2023/24 financial year is expected to be £151 million with an outgoing of £156 million, and officials are seeking ways to plug the gap.

A survey, which closed at 5pm yesterday (Friday) asked residents which of four options on council tax they preferred, including a freeze.

Other options were three, 4.5 or seven per cent rise. Councillors are also being asked to approve a three per cent rise in housing rent.

According to SIC papers an increase of 4.5 per cent was recommended before the survey was completed.