News

SIC council tax vote on Wednesday

Kevin Craigens February 18, 2023 0
SIC council tax vote on Wednesday

Councillors are being recommended to increase council tax by 4.5 per cent at a meeting on Wednesday.

If accepted, the hike will raise an extra £463,788 for the council.

The SIC income for 2023/24 financial year is expected to be £151 million with an outgoing of £156 million, and officials are seeking ways to plug the gap.

A survey, which closed at 5pm yesterday (Friday) asked residents which of four options on council tax they preferred, including a freeze.

Other options were three, 4.5 or seven per cent rise. Councillors are also being asked to approve a three per cent rise in housing rent.

According to SIC papers an increase of 4.5 per cent was recommended before the survey was completed.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.