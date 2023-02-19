News

‘Credible and serious’ pay offer to be considered by NHS staff

Kevin Craigens February 19, 2023 0
'Credible and serious' pay offer to be considered by NHS staff

NHS workers who are members of Unison will consider a pay deal described as “credible and serious” by the trade union.

A long running pay dispute has resulted in a new offer of pay increases of more than eight per cent for most health staff.

If that happens, it would mean that over two years UNISON will have secured a pay rise of over 14% for largest majority of registered nurses, and almost 20% for the lowest paid workers in the NHS.

Wilma Brown chairwoman of the Unison Scotland health committee welcomed the offer but said it was down to the union members.

Ms Brown said: “NHS workers were rightly angry that it took government so long to settle last year’s pay claim. That’s why securing the commitment not to delay talks for the coming pay year was so important. 

“It’s good to see that the government has listened and come forward with an offer for next year, a good few weeks ahead of 1 April. The union will begin its consultation with NHS members as soon as possible.” 

