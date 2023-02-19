Lerwick Port Authority join clean energy project

Captain Calum Grains, Lerwick Port Authority.

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) has joined up with new partners to turn Shetland into an area for “secure and affordable clean energy”.

The port authority have teamed up with Shetland Islands Council, Highlands & Islands Enterprise, Net Zero Technology Centre, and the University of Strathclyde to take part in the Orion Clean Energy Project.

Shetland’s ports and harbours are well-placed and equipped to support the energy transition through decarbonisation of assets, utilisation of local supply chains, and long established infrastructure.

The chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority, Captain Calum Grains said the Orion project works in line with the authority’s own ambitions.

Capt Grains said: “We are looking forward to working with the strategic partners in the ORION initiative, offering the port’s comprehensive capabilities to play a major role in securing Shetland’s renewable energy aspirations and transition to Net Zero, to develop infrastructure and support a thriving supply chain.

“Among the steps we will take, decarbonising all our operations is a priority through various environmental initiatives, including larger-scale projects such as future shore power options for vessels and technologies for clean bunkering.”