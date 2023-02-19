Fishing and Marine News

Lerwick Port Authority join clean energy project

Kevin Craigens February 19, 2023 0
Lerwick Port Authority join clean energy project
Captain Calum Grains, Lerwick Port Authority.

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) has joined up with new partners to turn Shetland into an area for “secure and affordable clean energy”.

The port authority have teamed up with Shetland Islands Council, Highlands & Islands Enterprise, Net Zero Technology Centre, and the University of Strathclyde to take part in the Orion Clean Energy Project.

Shetland’s ports and harbours are well-placed and equipped to support the energy transition through decarbonisation of assets, utilisation of local supply chains, and long established infrastructure. 

The chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority, Captain Calum Grains said the Orion project works in line with the authority’s own ambitions.

Capt Grains said: “We are looking forward to working with the strategic partners in the ORION initiative, offering the port’s comprehensive capabilities to play a major role in securing Shetland’s renewable energy aspirations and transition to Net Zero, to develop infrastructure and support a thriving supply chain.

“Among the steps we will take, decarbonising all our operations is a priority through various environmental initiatives, including larger-scale projects such as future shore power options for vessels and technologies for clean bunkering.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.